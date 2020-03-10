Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.36 Million

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $245.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.08 million and the lowest is $217.10 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $226.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.40 million to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.