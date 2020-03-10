Brokerages Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce $60.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $258.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.25. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,836 shares of company stock worth $213,187. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

