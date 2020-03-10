Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

