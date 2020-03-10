Bruce William Mcclelland Buys 11,414 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 11,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,872.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.