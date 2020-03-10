Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Decreased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 732,195 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.92% of Bruker worth $72,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.