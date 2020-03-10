Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brunswick worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 587.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

