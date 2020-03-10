BTIG Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

