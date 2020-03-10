BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $9,876.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.39 or 0.06384157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00057713 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003738 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

