Bulwark (BWK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $174,547.69 and approximately $107.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

