Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

BURBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BURBY stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

