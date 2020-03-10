Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.04% of Burlington Stores worth $156,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $23,501,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $205.21. 90,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

