Burst Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Burst has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $57,291.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst's total supply is 2,085,262,324 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

