Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.30 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a market cap of $84.30 million and $34,369.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Binance, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

