Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,475.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $913.66 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,694.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.05.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,348. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

