Cabot (CBT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cabot (NYSE: CBT) recently:

3/9/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – Cabot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Cabot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot’s profits declined year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is committed toward boosting its specialty compounds business globally. It is also likely to gain from the NSCC carbon plant buyout. The company is focused on boosting shareholders’ value. However, intense competition and weak demand are affecting prices in China. A challenging price environment in Europe and China is expected to persist in the near term. Adding to the woes is the uncertainty surrounding the impact of coronavirus outbreak in China. Weak automotive production in Europe and China is hurting the company's volumes. A slowdown in the transportation and industrial end markets is also hurting the Performance Chemicals segment. High debt level is another concern.”

2/18/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/6/2020 – Cabot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cabot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Get Cabot Corp alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.