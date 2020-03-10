Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

CACI stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65. Caci International has a one year low of $177.96 and a one year high of $288.59.

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

