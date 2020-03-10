Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

TSE CAE traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.87. 1,263,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.42. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.75.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

