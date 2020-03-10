Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 861,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

In other news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

