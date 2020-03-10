Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

CFW traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

