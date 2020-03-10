Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Financial Contrast

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.14 $67.93 million $0.76 0.55 Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.52 -$355.00 million $1.38 6.07

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 10.11% 7.57% 4.17% Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 10 7 0 2.41 Devon Energy 1 7 12 0 2.55

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $8.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,882.93%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 284.93%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.