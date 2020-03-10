Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Buys $105,000.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 70,222,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 450,189 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

