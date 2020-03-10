Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,833 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.