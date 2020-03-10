Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 201,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10,665.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

