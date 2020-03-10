Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,822 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 779.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,824 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.8% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

