Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

