Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,178 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

