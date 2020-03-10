Canaccord Genuity Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$8.75

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.09.

TEV stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.31.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

