Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) to Hold

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.65.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.