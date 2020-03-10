Canaccord Genuity Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$1.60

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

BIR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.10. 1,637,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a market cap of $369.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

