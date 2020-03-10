Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.74.

Shares of TSE ESI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,424. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

