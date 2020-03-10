Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) to Speculative Buy

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.58.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,661. The firm has a market cap of $531.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

