Canaccord Genuity Trims Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Target Price to C$0.15

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Source Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Shares of Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.76.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

