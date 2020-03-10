Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$58.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$47.46 and a 12 month high of C$61.29.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.