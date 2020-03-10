Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.44.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,310,888.30. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

