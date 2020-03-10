Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Buys C$50,400.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler purchased 2,100 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896.

TSE CWB traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 773,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.93 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.50.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

