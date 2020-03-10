Cantor Fitzgerald Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $11.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.