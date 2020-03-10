CanYaCoin (CAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $182.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.39 or 0.06384157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00057713 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.