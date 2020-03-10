Capital Analysts LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $17,823,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,153,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

