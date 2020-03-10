Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

