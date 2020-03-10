Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $51,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 17,427.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

