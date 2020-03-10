Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.55). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $240,825. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 569,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $633.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.