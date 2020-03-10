Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Cardtronics worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardtronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

