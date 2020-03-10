CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.0090

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $1.39 million and $370.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

