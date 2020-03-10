CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,428. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 957,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

