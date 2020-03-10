Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at SunTrust Banks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.78% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,752. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $14,365,830,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,257,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,805,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,397,000 after buying an additional 1,644,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

