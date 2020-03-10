Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Carnival stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Carnival has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $14,365,830,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,257,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,805,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,397,000 after buying an additional 1,644,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

