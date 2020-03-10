Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,759 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

