Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

