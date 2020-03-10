Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $222.84 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

