Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

